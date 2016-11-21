BRIEF-TSR receives offer to acquire outstanding shares of TSR common stock
Nov 21 Mesiniaga Bhd :
* Received letter of acceptance from tenaga nasional awarding co "provision of ics ip/mpls network equipment for TNB operation requirements"
* Accepted contract amount (exclusive of goods and services tax) is 12.2 million RGT; duration is 32 months Source text : (bit.ly/2gdz2Th) Further company coverage:
* Board, in consultation with Progress Partners as financial advisor, has initiated process to explore, evaluate strategic alternatives