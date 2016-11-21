BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Nov 21 Ali Pictures Group Limited
* More Change Of Chairman Of The Board, Re-designation Of Directors And Change In Composition Of Board Committees
* Shao Xiaofeng has resigned as chairman of board
* Yu Yongfu has been appointed as chairman of board and has been re- designated from non-executive director to executive director
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility