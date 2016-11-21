BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Nov 21 Opera Software Asa
* CEO Lars Boilesen purchased 133,194 shares in opera software asa at an average price of nok 52.93 per share on 18.november 2016
* Petter Lade purchased 40,000 shares in opera software asa at an average price of nok 52.94 per share
* Sverre Munck purchased 10,000 shares in opera software asa at an average price of nok 51.88
* Frode Jacobsen purchased 10,000 shares in opera software asa at an average price of nok 51.60
* Andreas Thome purchased 30,000 shares in opera software asa at an average price of nok 52.96
* Audun Iversen purchased 10,000 shares in opera software asa at an average price of nok 52.75
* Jason Hoida purchased 4,352 shares in opera software asa at an average price of nok 51,25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility