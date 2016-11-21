UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Nov 21 Bonmarche Holdings
* Interim results foor 26 week period ended 24 September 2016
* Total revenue of £93.1m (H1 FY16: £97.0m)
* Store-Only LFL sales down 8.6% for H1
* Online sales down 1.1% for H1 but increased by 2.3% in Q2
* In line with revised expectations, profit before tax of £2.0m, £2.5m on a pre-exceptional basis (H1 FY16: £5.4m, £6.4m on a pre-exceptional basis)
* Interim dividend of 2.5 pence per share (H1 FY16: 2.5 pence)
Remain confident that despite difficult trading conditions, business will resume growth during FY18
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.