UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Nov 21 Internationella Engelska Skolan I Sverige Holdings II AB :
* Number of students in Swedish operation as of Sept. 30 was 21,463 (19,789)
* Q1 operating income 414.4 million Swedish crowns ($45 million) versus 371.8 million crowns year ago
* Q1 pre-tax profit 29.9 million crowns versus 29.8 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.2411 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.