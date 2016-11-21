BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
Nov 21 Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA :
* Contemplates bond issuance in Norwegian crowns
* Tap issue of 150 million Norwegian crowns-300 million Norwegian crowns ($17.5 million$35. million)in bond issue with ISIN NO0010776081 may be completed, subject to market conditions Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5506 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.