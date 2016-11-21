UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Nov 21 Groclin SA :
* Signs an agreement to extend its cooperation with one of the company's main clients
* Sales to this client to increase by 10 million zlotys ($2.40 million) till 2018 and 20 million zlotys annualy from 2019/2020
* The extended cooperation to concern engineering services as well as production of seat covers
* The total estimated value of the agreement amounts to 170.0 million zlotys over the entire period covered by the agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1662 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.