BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
Nov 21 Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics SA :
* Says to provide electronic notification and contracting services to customers of Banco Pichincha in Spain, with an option for other countries
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility