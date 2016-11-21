BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Nov 21 GK Software AG :
* Continued to grow its turnover significantly by 26.5 percent to a figure of 53.10 million euros ($56.52 million) during first nine months of 2016, according to provisional figures (first 9-month of 2015: 41.98 million euros)
* 9-month EBITDA rose greatly to 4.04 million euros, following a figure of (0.76) million euros in previous year
* 9-month EBIT reached a figure of 1.04 million euros (first 9-month of 2015: (3.36) million euros)
* Is maintaining its forecast for year 2016 and medium-term without making any changes or amendments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9395 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility