Nov 21 GK Software AG :

* Continued to grow its turnover significantly by 26.5 percent to a figure of 53.10 million euros ($56.52 million) during first nine months of 2016, according to provisional figures (first 9-month of 2015: 41.98 million euros)

* 9-month EBITDA rose greatly to 4.04 million euros, following a figure of (0.76) million euros in previous year

* 9-month EBIT reached a figure of 1.04 million euros (first 9-month of 2015: (3.36) million euros)

* Is maintaining its forecast for year 2016 and medium-term without making any changes or amendments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9395 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)