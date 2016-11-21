Nov 21 Arista Networks Inc :

* Arista Networks Inc - on November 18, 2016, received a letter from United States customs and border protection

* Arista-Letter rules co's products containing redesigned extensible operating system are not within scope of limited exclusion order issued by U.S. ITC

* CBP has issued instructions to U.S. ports to permit entry of co's redesigned products for consumption and sale in U.S.