BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 21 Rowan Companies Plc -
* At formation of new company, each of Rowan and Saudi Aramco will contribute US$25 million to be used for working capital needs-SEC filing
* Saudi Aramco will be obligated to fund their portion of purchase of up to 20 new build jack-up rigs ratably over ten years
* First rig is expected to be delivered as early as 2021
* Partners intend newbuild jack-up rigs will be financed out of available cash from operations, funds available from 3rd party debt financing
* If cash from operations not available to fund cost of newbuild jack-up rig,each partner is to contribute funds to buy rigs up to $1.25 billion/partner
* Saudi Aramco as a customer will provide drilling contracts to support new company in acquisition of new rigs Source text: [bit.ly/2fK1TjQ] Further company coverage:
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.