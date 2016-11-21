Nov 21 Ingersoll-rand (India) Ltd :

* says declared an interim dividend of INR 3/- per equity share Source text: (Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on November 21, 2016, inter alia, declared an interim dividend of Rs. 3/- per equity share.)

