Nov 21 DH Corp -

* DH Corporation announces reallocation of capital and reduction in dividend to further its transformation as a leading fintech company

* Says board of directors has determined to reduce quarterly dividend from $0.32 per share to $0.12 per share, effective January 1, 2017

* Says cash totaling approximately $85.5 million is anticipated to be available in 2017 through dividend reduction