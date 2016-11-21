BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 21 (Reuters) -
* Apple abandons development of wireless routers - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Apple began shutting down the wireless router team over the past year - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Apple started dispersing engineers to other product development groups, including the one handling the Apple TV - Bloomberg
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.