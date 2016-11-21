BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
Nov 21 Marathon Petroleum Corp :
* Elliott Management Corporation - sent a letter to board of marathon making recommendations that would "unlock $14 - $19 billion for shareholders"
* Elliott Management Corporation - manages funds that collectively beneficially own 4 pct of common stock and equivalents of marathon petroleum corporation
* Elliott Management Corporation - "believe marathon is severely undervalued"
* Elliott Management in letter to Marathon Petroleum - recommended "drop down" of all mlp-qualifying assets to mplx immediately
* Elliott Management in letter to marathon petroleum - recommended conducting a full strategic review to reassess marathon's current structure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.