* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 21 Applied Micro Circuits Corp :
* Applied Micro Circuits Corp - co will pay Macom termination fee of $30 million if deal is terminated under under specified circumstances Source text - bit.ly/2eYjMMM Further company coverage:
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.