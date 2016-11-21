BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
Nov 21 Westmoreland Coal Co :
* Mangrove Partners reports 10.2 percent stake in Westmoreland Coal as of November 17 - sec filing
* Mangrove Partners - purchased shares of westmoreland on belief that such securities are "undervalued"
* Mangrove Partners - initiated dialogue with Westmoreland Coal regarding co's assets related to coal valley resources in an effort to maximize value for all shareholders Source text - bit.ly/2gBNmZu Further company coverage:
