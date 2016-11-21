Nov 21 Fitch:

* Says broad financial industry deregulation under Trump administration would ease regulatory burdens for large insurance companies

* Fitch does not expect recent U.S. election results to have any immediate rating implications for broader US insurance industry

* Says macroeconomic trends resulting from shifting policies could impact profitability, premium growth, investment performance of large insurance cos

* Says policy initiatives directly focused on non-health insurance industry will not likely be priority in early part of President-elect Trump's term

* Says financial deregulation, promoted by Trump during election campaign, could have multiple implications for insurers