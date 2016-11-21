BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
Nov 21 Isiklar Enerji :
* Q3 net profit of 2.6 million lira ($773,165.22) versus loss of 21.1 million lira year ago
* Q3 revenue of 57.0 million lira versus 47.2 million lira year ago
($1 = 3.3628 liras)
