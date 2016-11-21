BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
Nov 21 Hammerson Plc :
* Grand Central joint venture regulatory clearance
* Hammerson and Canada Pension Plan Investment board informed that Grand Central, Birmingham, deal by 50:50 JV of two parties has been cleared to proceed
* Joint venture and Hammerson's disposal of 50 pct of Grand Central for 175 mln stg, as previously announced, anticipated to close by mid-December
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.