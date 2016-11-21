BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 21 Parker-hannifin Corp:
* Parker-Hannifin - On nov 17, Jon P. Marten Chief Financial Officer of company, announced his intention to take a temporary medical leave of absence
* Parker-Hannifin- During Marten'S leave of absence, Catherine Suever, controller of company, will also serve as Company's acting CFO - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.