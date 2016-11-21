BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
Nov 21 Marathon Petroleum Corp :
* Marathon Petroleum comments on Elliott Management statements
* "We agree with Elliott Management that there is upside to our valuation"
* Disagree with Elliott's letter and presentation
* "As discussed with Elliott, there are tax and other impediments to an immediate dropdown of all assets to MPLX"
* "Confident our plan will deliver substantial shareholder value and we are moving ahead expeditiously on each of these actions" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.