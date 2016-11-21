Nov 21 Marathon Petroleum Corp :

* Marathon Petroleum comments on Elliott Management statements

* "We agree with Elliott Management that there is upside to our valuation"

* Disagree with Elliott's letter and presentation

* "As discussed with Elliott, there are tax and other impediments to an immediate dropdown of all assets to MPLX"

* "Confident our plan will deliver substantial shareholder value and we are moving ahead expeditiously on each of these actions"