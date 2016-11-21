Nov 21 CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd
* Application has been made for resumption of trading in
shares in company with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 22 november 2016
* Units in shijiazhuang city, hebei province have received
(shijiazhuang city air pollution prevention scheduling order)
* Making application to shijiazhuang municipal government
for permission to continue normal pharmaceutical production in
shijiazhuang
* Sales of group's products can be fulfilled in short term
out of inventories
* Order requires all pharmaceutical enterprises in
shijiazhuang city to suspend production
* Order states shijiazhuang municipal government has decided
to implement strict regulatory/controlling
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: