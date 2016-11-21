Nov 21 SSY Group Ltd :
* Shijiazhuang, City Government of Shijiazhuang, ordered
companies of pharma, iron casting, cement to temporarily halt
production processes
* As a result of decision, subsidiary of group in
Shijiazhuang has suspended its production since 19 november 2016
* Subsidiary has made a submission to City Government of
Shijiazhuang, PRC requesting lifting of temporary production
halt
* Company expects government would respond favourably, and
production is expected to resume by end of November 2016
* Suspension due to serious air pollution situation in
Shijiazhuang, City Government of Shijiazhuang
* "Group's financial performance will not be significantly
affected by this matter"
* Application has been made by co to stock exchange for
resumption of trading in shares of co with effect from 22
november 2016
