Nov 21 SSY Group Ltd :

* Shijiazhuang, City Government of Shijiazhuang, ordered companies of pharma, iron casting, cement to temporarily halt production processes

* As a result of decision, subsidiary of group in Shijiazhuang has suspended its production since 19 november 2016

* Subsidiary has made a submission to City Government of Shijiazhuang, PRC requesting lifting of temporary production halt

* Company expects government would respond favourably, and production is expected to resume by end of November 2016

* Suspension due to serious air pollution situation in Shijiazhuang, City Government of Shijiazhuang

* "Group's financial performance will not be significantly affected by this matter"

* Application has been made by co to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares of co with effect from 22 november 2016