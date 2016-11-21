BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 21 Southern Arc Minerals Inc :
* Southern Arc makes strategic investment in Tethyan Resources Plc
* Southern Arc Minerals Inc - Southern Arc has subscribed for 16.5 million new ordinary shares in Tethyan Resources Plc at a price of C$0.036 per share
* Southern Arc Minerals Inc says on closing of these transactions, Southern Arc will own 29.15% of Tethyan's issued and outstanding ordinary shares
* Southern Arc Minerals - co has agreed to buy about 14.7 million existing ordinary shares in Tethyan from Newmont Ventures Limited for C$0.036/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.