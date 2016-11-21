BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Nov 21 See Corp Ltd :
* Announces disposal of group's 5% shareholding interest in TVBP to tvb satellite tv holdings limited
* Deal for consideration of HK$35 million
* Expected gain on disposal of approximately hk$34.8 million
* Deal for consideration of HK$35 million

* Expected gain on disposal of approximately hk$34.8 million

* Net proceeds from disposal would be approximately hk$34.8 million
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility