* Citi announces $1.75 billion increase to planned capital actions

* Will increase its common stock repurchase program by up to $1.75 billion

* Combined with the repurchase announced monday, Citi's total planned capital actions will increase to $12.2 billion

* Citigroup - $1.75 billion under stock repurchase program is in addition to the $10.4 billion in planned capital actions announced earlier this year