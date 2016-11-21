BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 21 Fortress Biotech Inc
* Mustang Bio-phase 1 clinical data and pre-clinical data on its mb-101 for treatment of glioblastoma
* Mustang Bio - data presented suggest mb-101 is safe, welltolerated, capable of eliciting a potent anti-tumor response in patients with glioblastoma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.