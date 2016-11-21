BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Nov 21 All for One Steeb AG :
* FY sales: 266.3 million euros ($283.29 million) (+10 percent over prior year)
* FY EBIT: 18.8 million euros (+2 percent over adjusted prior-year EBIT; -2 percent below prior year)
* FY EBT: 17.4 million euros (+8 percent over prior year)
* Outlook for 2016/17: SAP HANA and cloud portfolio to be significantly bolstered and expanded
* Revenues in 2016/17 are projected to be between 280 million and 290 million euros with an EBIT of 18.5 million to 20.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9400 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility