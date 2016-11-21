BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Nov 21 UMT United Mobility Technology AG :
* H1 consolidated results (in accordance with rules of German Commercial Code): total output 2.755 million euros ($2.92 million), net profit 1.324 million euros ($1.41 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9419 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility