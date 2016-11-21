BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
Nov 21 Consilium AB :
* Jan-Oct net sales up 6 percent at 1.30 billion Swedish crowns ($141.08 million)
* Jan-Oct order intake up 17 percent to 1.39 billion crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.2144 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.