UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Nov 21 Hengten Networks Group Ltd :
* unit entered into the sale and purchase agreement with the vendors and the guarantors
* target companies will indirectly hold an aggregate of 51.6% of the equity interest in the prc subsidiay on the completion date
* application has been made to the stock exchange for the resumption of trading with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 22 november 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.