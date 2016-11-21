BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 21 Headwaters Inc :
* If deal is terminated under specified circumstances, headwaters will be required to pay Boral Ltd termination fee of $65 million - SEC Filing
* Merger agreement provides that Boral Ltd will be required to pay co a reverse termination fee of $75 million under some circumstances Source text - bit.ly/2fUHsyp Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.