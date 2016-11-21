BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 21 Modine Manufacturing Co :
* Entered third amended, restated credit agreement restating existing $175 million second amended and restated credit agreement
* Amended, restated credit agreement extended maturity of revolving credit facility to November 15, 2021 - SEC Filing
* Modine manufacturing-amended, restated note purchase, private shelf restating note purchase agreement relating to $125 million 6.83% senior notes due August 2020
* Amended and restated credit agreement added a $275 million term loan facility
* Amended, restated note purchase agreement added ability of company to issue a $50 million series of 5.75% senior secured notes Source text (bit.ly/2gdn4JZ) Further company coverage:
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.