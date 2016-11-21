UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Nov 21 Trigano SA :
* FY current operating profit 100.1 million euros ($106.12 million) versus 64.1 million euros year ago
* FY net profit 89.7 million euros versus 59.5 million euros year ago
* FY revenue 1.31 billion euros versus 1.08 billion euros year ago
* Proposes FY dividend of 1.0 euros per share
* Sees significant growth in activity and results for 2016/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9433 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.