BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 21 Jericho Oil Corp :
* Jericho Oil Oklahoma Corp has been named as one of 27 defendants in class action petition filed in district court of Pawnee County Oklahoma
* No specific damage amount is alleged in action
* Petition alleges that named oil and gas companies caused man-made earthquakes through disposal of fracking wastewater Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.