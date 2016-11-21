Nov 21 Nikkei:

* Nissan Motor Co to sell Calsonic Kansei to KKR - Nikkei

* KKR will launch a tender offer to obtain all outstanding shares in Calsonic Kansei for an estimated 400 billion Yen ($3.6 billion) - Nikkei

* The deal to sell Calsonic Kansei to KKR will be announced on Tuesday, November 22 - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2gb4949)