Nov 21 Community Health Systems Inc

* On November 18, units amended their existing accounts receivable securitization program - SEC filing

* Unless earlier terminated or extended, receivables facility will expire on Nov 18, 2018 in respect of $450 million portion of commitments thereunder

* Under loan agreement, receivables facility will expire on Nov 13, 2017 in respect of remaining $250 million of commitments