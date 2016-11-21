BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 21 CF Industries Holdings Inc -
* CF Industries announces completion of debt capital structure changes
* Has prepaid $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of its senior notes due 2022, 2025 and 2027
* Paid senior note-related make-whole amount of approximately $170 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.