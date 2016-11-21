BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 21 Nevro Corp
* Nevro corp - on november 15, entered into a new multi-year supply agreement with centro de construccion de cardioestimuladores del uruguay s.a.
* Nevro corp - ccc agreement continues for ten years unless terminated earlier - SEC filing
* Nevro corp - term of ccc agreement automatically renews for additional two-year terms
* Nevro corp- ccc agreement is effective as of nov 11, 2016 and, terminated company's existing supply agreement with ccc entered into on march 13, 2015
* Nevro- intends to seek confidential treatment for certain portions of ccc agreement pursuant to confidential treatment request submitted to sec
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.