BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 21 Autozone Inc
* Autozone inc- on november 18 entered into a third amended and restated credit agreement dated as of november 18, 2016
* Autozone inc - new revolving credit agreement provides for loans in aggregate principal amount of up to $1.60 billion - sec filing
* New revolving credit agreement will be due and payable, on november 18, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.