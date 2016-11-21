Nov 21 Mosaic Co

* On november 18 mosaic company, units entered into an unsecured revolving credit and term loan facility - sec filing

* Mosaic co - mosaic credit facility consists of a revolving credit facility of up to $2.0 billion - sec filing

* Mosaic co - maturity date of mosaic credit facility, including final maturity of term loan, is november 18, 2021