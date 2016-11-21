BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Nov 22 Technologyone Ltd
* Technologyone Ltd- FY revenue for ordinary activities up 14% to $249.0 million
* FY net profit for period attributable to members up 16% to $41.3 million
* Technologyone Ltd- final 5.09 cents per share dividend and special 2.00 cents per share dividend for year ending 30 september 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility