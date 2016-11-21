Nov 21 Areva USA statement:

* Says its Areva NP unit signed a multimillion-dollar contract to supply and replace 12 low-pressure feedwater heaters at the Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station in Tonopah, Arizona

* Pre-outage work for the replacements begins in spring 2018, with the maintenance outages occurring between 2019 and 2025.