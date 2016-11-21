BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 21 Dynegy Inc :
* Dynegy Inc - Has finalized sale of 50% equity interest in Elwood Energy facility to its partner, J-Power USA Development Co. for $172.5 million in cash
* Dynegy Inc- As part of transaction, approximately $35 million in previously posted collateral has been returned to Dynegy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.