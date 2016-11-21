BRIEF-Trade Desk says files for secondary offering of up to $200 mln shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
* Says files for secondary offering of up to $200.0 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC Filing
Nov 22 NPT Ltd
* NPT Ltd - trading profit of $3.390 million for six months to 30 september 2016, a 2.26% increase
* Shareholders will receive a cash dividend of .90 cents per share for the quarter ended 30 September 2016
* NPT Ltd - all figures in NZ$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nine Energy Service says it adds BofA Merrill lynch, Credit Suisse, Raymond James and Simmons & Company International to underwriters to IPO