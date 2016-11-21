BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
Nov 22 Nikkei:
* Tera Probe is expected to post 35% drop in operating profit for FY ending in March, consolidated operating profit is seen at 1.8 billion yen - Nikkei
* Tera Probe expects sales will likely fall 20% to 18 billion yen for FY ending in March- Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility