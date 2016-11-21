Nov 21 MDU Resources Group Inc -

* MDU Resources subsidiary signs sale agreement for its share of N.D. Natural gas processing plant

* Entered into purchase, sale agreement to sell 50 pct non-operating ownership interest in Pronghorn natural gas processing plant

* Company's share of sale price would be approximately $100 million

* Agreement includes associated assets include 137 miles of natural gas-gathering pipeline, 143 miles of oil-gathering pipeline