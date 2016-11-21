BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 21 MDU Resources Group Inc -
* MDU Resources subsidiary signs sale agreement for its share of N.D. Natural gas processing plant
* Entered into purchase, sale agreement to sell 50 pct non-operating ownership interest in Pronghorn natural gas processing plant
* Company's share of sale price would be approximately $100 million
* Agreement includes associated assets include 137 miles of natural gas-gathering pipeline, 143 miles of oil-gathering pipeline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.