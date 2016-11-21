Nov 21 (Reuters) -
* Warner music group corp- on nov 21, unit entered into an
amendment to credit agreement, dated november 1, 2012-sec filing
* Warner music group corp-senior term loan credit agreement
amendment has extended maturity date of senior term loan credit
agreement to nov 1, 2023
* Warner music group corp -senior term loan credit agreement
amendment increased principal amount outstanding by $27.5
million to $1,006 million
* Warner music group corp - acquisition corp. Redeemed 10%,
or $27.5 million of its 5.625% senior secured notes due 2022
