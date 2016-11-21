BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 21 Westmoreland Resource Partners Lp -
* Named Nathan Troup as CFO and treasurer on an interim basis, effective immediately
* Announced that on November 15, 2016, Jason Veenstra provided notice of his resignation from his position of CFO Source text: (bit.ly/2gfn3EU) Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.